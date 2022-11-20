COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rivalry Week at the Ohio State University is underway, with the annual tradition of covering the M’s on campus with red X’s in full swing.

This year’s match-up is a big one. Both the Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines remain undefeated this year, with 11 wins under their belts. According to some Buckeye fans, the winning streak for that team up north will come to an end this Saturday at the ‘Shoe.

“Michigan runs the line of scrimmage with the O-line and D-line, but we just have that story,” said Logan Domer. “With Bapp and everything, our team has come together.”

Others on campus are excited for reasons beyond the football aspect.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” said Jenna Haynem, an undergraduate student at Ohio State. “This is my first OSU-Michigan game because freshman year, it didn’t happen because of COVID.”

Her sister joined in on that excitement.

“I got to go my freshman year and that was in 2018,” Kayla Haynem said. “And that was my first Michigan game — and my only Michigan game — so I’m excited for her (Jenna) to experience it.”

The Big Ten match-up kicks off at noon on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the Horseshoe.