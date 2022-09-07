COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act.

Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10.

Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of those incidences were said to have happened in August.

Locations for the reports, excluding hospitals, were: south edge of campus, Bradley-Patterson Hall, High Street and Chittenden Avenue, Wetlands Research Center, Morrison Tower, Baker Hall East, Applewood Village and Bowen House. Three unknown off-campus locations were also listed.

In a previous statement, an OSU spokesperson said: “Knowing that between 1 and 3 and 1 and 5 women nationwide experience physical or sexual assault, Ohio State has prioritized reporting of sexual assault and misconduct. Prioritizing reporting allows the university to take appropriate action to address sexual misconduct, including implementing additional prevention measures and connecting individuals with support and resources to allow them continued access to their education or employment.”

Rapes and Ohio State University

