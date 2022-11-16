COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Racist and antisemitic graffiti found in an Ohio State University academic building last weekend has prompted a university investigation.

According to a report filed by an Ohio State police officer Monday, an employee found racial slurs and antisemitic hate symbols spray-painted on walls in multiple stairwells of Hitchcock Hall, an engineering building on Neil and West Woodruff avenues.

On the basement level, the responding officer found a swastika and other pro-Nazi images, as well as the phrase “White Power Zone,” the report read. Stairs leading up to another floor had the phrase, “Whites Only” spray-painted in red. On the third-floor landing, the officer noted an anti-Black slur.

No cameras cover any of the vandalized areas, according to the police report. The incident likely occurred between Nov. 9 and last Saturday, Nov. 12. A spokesperson confirmed the graffiti was removed, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In a university-wide statement Tuesday, Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson condemned the incident and all antisemitism and racism, on campus and nationwide.

“There is no room for hate in our home,” Johnson said. “The university is where we work and live — and we will not tolerate violations of the values, principles and behaviors that constitute the Shared Values we agree to uphold when we become part of Ohio State.”

Students, staff, and campus visitors can report discrimination, harassment, and hate speech to Ohio State’s Office of Institutional Equity here or by calling 614-247-5838. Johnson encouraged anyone subjected to violence or threats to call Ohio State’s non-emergency police line at 614-292-2121.