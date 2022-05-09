COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the two Ohio State University students who died from an overdose.

On May 4, three OSU students were hospitalized after an overdose at a home in the 100 block of Lane Avenue.

Police identified the two students who died as Tiffany Iler, 21, and Jessica Lopez, 22.

The third student was treated at an area hospital and later released.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share that our second student who was hospitalized in critical condition has passed away,” OSU president Kristina Johnson wrote Friday. “Every Buckeye loss is heartbreaking, and these tragic deaths in our community in such a short period of time are devastating.”

The university’s first announcement on Thursday alerted students to the potential circulation of fake Adderall pills that appeared to contain fentanyl.

Police are asking anyone with information related to these overdoses, to contact the Columbus Division of Police tip line at 614-645-4616.