COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An appeal has been filed in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals by 42 victims of former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss.

The plaintiffs are asking the appellate court to order the lower court to hear their claims, even though Judge Michael Watson tossed them out last September, saying they were filed beyond the statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims.

The university reached a settlement with nearly 300 claimed Strauss survivors, but more than 200 men are still fighting to go to court.

Several appeals are pending, with plaintiffs arguing the university fraudulently concealed the wrongdoing by Strauss, who abused young men under the guise of medical exams over a 20-year period.

The latest appeal also claims bias on the part of Watson:

“Judge Watson failed to disclose to the Plaintiffs his full involvements with OSU, which included: being a paid law professor, being personal friends with the OSU Board of Trustees chairman, donating money to OSU, raising money for OSU, vacationing with OSU officials even while this case was pending before him, his spouse’s business having a licensing deal with OSU to sell OSU merchandise, and his spouse’s business receiving direct orders from OSU resulting in income for his spouse.”

Plaintiffs argue the judge should have recused himself from the case.