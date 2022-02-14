COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University issued a safety notice early Monday morning after a person was robbed near campus.

OSU police state that around 11:17 p.m., Sunday, a male not affiliated with the university was near Baker Hall West when three or four unknown males approached him.

The victim told police the suspects stole his cell phone and struck him in the face several times before driving away eastbound on 12th Avenue in a black SUV.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 614-292-2121.