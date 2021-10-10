COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This Homecoming weekend, some parents are coming back to Ohio State University to call for improved safety and security.

It’s a message some parents have been sending for nearly a year after the shooting death of a student last fall.

One of the messages parents wanted to share was that college should not be a crime scene. They believe recently that has been the case far too often at Ohio State.

Parents will be holding a Light Up The Night walk Sunday evening, kicking off at the corner of 15th Avenue and High Street, organized by a group called Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State.

The group was formed last year to send a petition to the university calling for better safety practices after the shooting death of student Chase Meola.

Monday marks one year since Meola was shot and killed at an off-campus party.

Since then, parents feel like crime has only gotten worse in the University District, and they want to see the university and the city take more action.

“Our kids go out at night, and they walk, and the university has a lot of night classes and when they come home or they come from parties or events, they’re walking in the dark and they don’t deserve to be walking in the dark,” said parent Irene Hendrick. “So we want to do two things: we want to bring light to a really negative and terrible situation which is the death of a young man who didn’t deserve to be killed, but we also want the streets where they live to be lit up.”

Organizers invited university leadership to the event, but it’s unclear if they will attend.