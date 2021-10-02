

(WCMH) — A relatively healthy Ohio State lineup will be available to face Rutgers Saturday afternoon.



The school confirms C.J. Stroud will return at quarterback, and center Harry Miller is cleared to make his season debut. Head Coach Ryan Day said this week Miller will ease his way back into game action after dealing with a “health issue” since the preseason. It’s not clear whether Miller or Luke Wypler will start at center.



Running back Miyan Williams is listed as unavailable, so TreVeyon Henderson and Master Teague will take the bulk of the carries. Receiver Julian Fleming also remains unavailable to play.



On defense, Tyreke Smith will miss his second straight game. Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is listed as a game-time decision.



Game Time Decision

Gaoteote, Palaie



Unavailable

Babb, Kamryn

Fleming, Julian

Friday, Tyler

Hall, Mike

Henry-Young, Darrion

Johnson, Jakailin

Johnson, Jaylen

Melton, Mitchell

Potter, Noah

Proctor, Josh

Seibert, Jake

Smith, Tyreke

Williams, Miyan