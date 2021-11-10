COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State wrestler was accused of hitting and strangling his wife until she passed out in court documents filed Monday.

The woman woke up and walked to her hair appointment before calling the police, the documents say.

Sophomore wrestler Anthony Echemendia-Orduna was charged Monday in Franklin County Municipal Court with felonious assault in an incident that took place in the 100 block of East Livingston Avenue.

The complaint alleged that Echemendia-Orduna struck his wife several times and strangled her at their home. Ms. Echemendia told police that the couple were arguing over money, when he got angry and began hitting her on the head. When she covered herself to protect herself, he grabbed her by the neck with both hands and began strangling her, court documents said.

The complaint said Ms. Echemendia woke up leaning on the bed. Officers said they observed abrasions on her neck.

Echemendia-Orduna is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 12.

Echemendia-Orduna is from Cuba and went to high school in Tuscon, Arizona, according to his Ohio State biography. As a freshman, he went 4-1 before a knee injury cut his season short, and before this season, he was ranked as the 24th-best wrestler in his weight class. Ohio State’s wrestling program has produced multiple national champions, as recently as 2018, and is the eighth-ranked team nationally this season.

An Ohio State spokesperson said the university is aware of the situation.

Photo: Ohio State University wrestling roster.

