COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Getting back to exercising is challenging enough as it is and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly not helped, but one program is looking to change that.

Exercise is Medicine, a program from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, is making sure people are taking advantage of their services, especially with a new grant that is making sure people on the east side of Columbus can exercise for free.

According to Allan Summers, wellness manager for the program, the goal is to be more inclusive. If someone qualifies for Medicare or Medicaid and has a doctor referral, they can be a part of the program for free.

“So, if they have arthritis, some muscular-skeletal limitations, the fitness specialist can then adapt their program to their needs,” Summers said.

Summers said this is especially important now considering some people have been trying to get back in shape after contracting COVID-19.

“One of the things that we say is you don’t have to be healthy to start, but you have to start to be healthy,” he said. “We all face many, many barriers to starting exercise and this program is to eliminate as many barriers as possible.”

