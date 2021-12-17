COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced that starting Jan. 3, it will be postponing elective surgeries and procedures.

A release from the hospital states an increase in patients and the strain on central Ohio hospitals due to COVID-19 led to the decision.

“In order to maintain safety and high quality of care for our patients, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is postponing non-emergent, elective surgeries that require an overnight stay beginning January 3, 2022. Between now and January 3, no new cases meeting this non-emergent, elective definition will be scheduled, but no cases will be postponed. Affected patients will be directly notified if their case will be postponed,” the release reads.

The release says the decision will free up necessary resources for inpatients in need of immediate and life-saving care whether from COVID-19 or other serious illnesses.

“Surgical procedures deemed necessary to avoid risk to life, permanent dysfunction, progression of cancer or risk of rapidly worsening pain will still occur. Elective cases that do not meet these general criteria will be subject to postponement,” the release also states.

