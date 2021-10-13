COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State University said a new state law will not affect its vaccination requirements for staff and students.

A new law took effect Wednesday, banning public schools and universities from mandating any vaccine not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In August, OSU announced it would require all students, staff, and faculty to start the COVID-19 vaccine process by this Friday, Oct. 15. The university is granting exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

The school said because it’s offering the FDA-approved Pfizer, the mandate will stay in place.

Some students said the requirement is the only reason they’re getting the shot.

“I thought it should be kind of a decision for everyone to make for themselves, but the school did what they did,” said sophomore David Gutierrez. “At the end of the day, they’re just trying to keep everyone save, so I’m complying with their orders.”

OSU said more than 85 percent of its community has started the vaccination process.