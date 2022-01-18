COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 100 cancer patients at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center are taking part in a study to detect the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

Researchers said because cancer patients have altered immune systems, they have a higher chance of contracting the virus.

Since the vaccines have been released, OSU has been testing cancer patients, immunocompromised patients, and others to see how effective the shots have been for different patients.

New data shows the booster shot provides significantly stronger and broader protection for patients with cancer against COVID-19 and its most recent, highly transmissible variant, omicron.

“We’ve actually had a low number of patients who are developing symptomatic COVID since they’ve been vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Woyach, a hematologist who specializes in leukemia.

One of the patients, Dave Hill, said part of the reason he participated in the study is due to the great trust he has in OSUCC.

“If you’ve had cancer, especially a blood-born cancer, you are immunocompromised no matter what your blood results are showing,” Hill said. “You still have that susceptibility to be immunocompromised, so get the vaccine.”

He said the booster shot has proven to keep him healthy.

“If I can get three booster shots and get little to no reactions, and I am a compromised individual, why would you not want to protect yourself and others?” Hill said. “I would strongly suggest others to get it or seriously reconsider it.”

