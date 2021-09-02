OSU students, staff have until the end of the month to file exemption status for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Students and staff at Ohio State University can now request an exemption from the university’s vaccine mandate. The deadline to do so is later this month.

The university states that along with medical reasons, “an exemption based on an individual’s religious beliefs or practices, or personal reasons can be requested.”

Those who qualify for exemption will be required to wear a mask indoors, and take a weekly COVID test.

Meanwhile, students on campus are weighing in on the matter.

“That’s honestly fair, I feel like they should be getting tested weekly. It makes obvious, requiring them to wear masks is essential if they’re not vaccinated,” said Eusman Khan, a junior at Ohio State University.

“I think it’s also good to be able to opt-out if you have to, but I think it’s strongly encouraging to get the vaccine,” Ella Reynolds, a high school senior.

Reynolds and her father are touring OSU and say while they’re in favor of everyone getting vaccinated, they understand why some might not be willing.

“I think it’s good for people, if they have a real good reason, maybe from a religious standpoint or maybe an allergy that they can opt-out,” said David Reynolds, Ella’s father.

But others disagree.

“We’re around each other in crowds, whether that be like at games, or just in the library, or in classes. And for things to be normal I think that’s kind of necessary,” said Sydney Green, a junior at Ohio State University.

According to the university, there are around 68,000 students and 45,000 employees total, on all OSU campuses including the medical center.

So far, at least 77% of them are either partially or fully vaccinated.

The deadline to submit a COVID-19 exemption request is September 17th. For more information on how to submit head to https://safeandhealthy.osu.edu/covid-19-vaccine-requirement