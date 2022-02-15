COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University is speeding up the installation of safety cameras around campus.

“We are working to accelerate the installation of additional cameras on and off campus, including in parking garages,” OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement, accompanied by a Health, Safety, and Well-being Update video, comes after the university issued two public safety notices in as many days: one involving a student and another issued after two people were assaulted in two separate incidents.

In addition to the cameras, Johnson said the school has a number of safety resources available to students and staff, including personal safety devices, more staff for the Ohio State University Police, bus service for traveling off campus, and a safety app that allows friends and family to used GPS to track someone.

“Ohio State and the city of Columbus are not immune to the increase in crime that has impacted major cities across the U.S.,” Johnson said in the statement. “We will continue to do all that we can to enhance safety, yet we all need to be aware that our campus is in a large, urban area. So please, take advantage of our resources and be alert about your surroundings as you travel on and off campus.”