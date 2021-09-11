OSU says Brown, Banks Available to play vs. Oregon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State says starting cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cam Brown are available to play Saturday against Oregon. OSU released its availability report three hours before the game against the 12th ranked Ducks.  Kickoff is set for Noon.

Safety Josh Proctor is listed as a game-time decision after leaving the Minnesota game last week in the second half due to injury.

Center Harry Miller is again listed as unavailable. Freshman Luke Wypler will get his second straight start at center.

Ohio State vs. Oregon – Sept. 11, 2021 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio  

Game-Time Decision

  • DT Jerron Cage
  • DB Jantzen Dunn
  • SAF Josh Proctor

Unavailable

  • WR Kamryn Babb
  • DE Tyler Friday
  • OL Jakob James
  • BUL Jaylen Johnson
  • OL Trey Leroux
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • OL Harry Miller
  • DL Noah Potter
  • OL Ryan Smith
  • OL Toby Wilson

