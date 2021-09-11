OSU says Brown, Banks Available to play vs. Oregon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State says starting cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cam Brown are available to play Saturday against Oregon. OSU released its availability report three hours before the game against the 12th ranked Ducks. Kickoff is set for Noon.

Safety Josh Proctor is listed as a game-time decision after leaving the Minnesota game last week in the second half due to injury.

Center Harry Miller is again listed as unavailable. Freshman Luke Wypler will get his second straight start at center.

Ohio State vs. Oregon – Sept. 11, 2021 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

DT Jerron Cage

DB Jantzen Dunn

SAF Josh Proctor

Unavailable