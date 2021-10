COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Parents of Ohio State University students are holding a “Light Up The Night” event Sunday, which is the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of fifth-year student Chase Meola.

His murder, plus a string of safety alerts over the past year, inspired a group of parents to put pressure on the university for safety improvements.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. near East 15th Avenue and High Street.