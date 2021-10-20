COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Police Division is bringing back a free program that teaches self-defense to women.

Last year, the Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) courses were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, OSUPD is offering four courses, all of which will last three hours, where the same self-defense techniques will be taught.

According to Detective Cassandra Shaffer, the classes will fall in line with the university’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“For this modified class, we’ll be teaching you all of our standup skills, so everything from striking to kicking — kneeing,” Shaffer said. “Those skills will be taught in this class along with some other safety tips and modified skills to help in uncomfortable situations.”



The classes are for all women in the state of Ohio, 14 and older.

Shaffer said the fall classes are full, but she urges those who are interested in them to put their names on the waitlist.

“You know, life happens and people cancel last minute, and we will reach out directly to those waitlist participants and see if they’re available to come,” she said.

The four R.A.D. classes will be held on Tuesdays, beginning on Oct. 26.

For a complete schedule and to add a name to the waitlist, click here.