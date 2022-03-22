COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University is working to detect and prevent colon cancer by mailing hundreds of at-home screening tests.

The campaign is offering 400 free test kits to those who qualify but have not received a colorectal cancer screening.

The program is focused on Black patients, who make up 22 percent of all colon cancer deaths in Ohio.

“The development of new colorectal cancers is far higher among African Americans than any other racial or ethnic group within the United States,” said Dr. Subhankar Chakraborty, a gastroenterologist at Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital.

Doctors also recommend anyone over the age of 45 get screened for colon cancer every 10 years.

“When we detect it at an early stage, the likelihood [of survival] is more than 90 percent, and if we can screen people for colorectal cancer and pick it up at a stage that it has not even developed, then your survival is 100 percent,” Chakraborty said.