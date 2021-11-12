COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued another safety notice after an attempted robbery near campus.

According to the notice, at about 12:30 a.m., Friday, officers were flagged down by three people near N. Pearl Street and 13th Avenue.

Two of the people, Ohio State students, and the third, not a student, told officers were walking along Chittenden Avenue when an unknown male approached and pointed, what looked like a pellet gun, due to the orange tip at the three victims.

The suspect then demanded they give him everything they had, and though he initially took their property, it was immediately taken back before the suspect ran from the area.

No injuries were reported and police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 614-645-4545.