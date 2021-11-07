COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a student and two other people were robbed at gunpoint near campus.

According to the safety notice, at about 2:05 a.m., Sunday, an OSU student and two other people were walking together along W. Oakland Avenue, when they were approached by an unknown vehicle.

Police say a male suspect got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the three victims and demanded their belongings.

After robbing the victims, the suspect returned to the vehicle that was being driven by a female and drove away in the direction of Neil Avenue.

The license of the vehicle was JEK7021, but police say it is listed as stolen.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this robbery to call 614-645-4545.