OSU issues safety notice after student robbed near campus

Ohio State University

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a student was robbed at gunpoint near campus.  

According to a release, the male student was walking in the area of E. 16th Avenue and Waldeck Avenue, just after 1 a.m., Monday, when he was approached by a vehicle.  

Police say a male suspect exited the vehicle and confronted the student, stealing the victim’s cell phone before driving away. The student wasn’t injured in the confrontation.  

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white or silver four-door hatchback.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.  

