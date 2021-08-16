OSU issues safety notice after student robbed near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a student was robbed at gunpoint near campus.

According to a release, the male student was walking in the area of E. 16th Avenue and Waldeck Avenue, just after 1 a.m., Monday, when he was approached by a vehicle.

Police say a male suspect exited the vehicle and confronted the student, stealing the victim’s cell phone before driving away. The student wasn’t injured in the confrontation.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white or silver four-door hatchback.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.