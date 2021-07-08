OSU issues safety notice after student assaulted, robbed near campus

Ohio State University

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a student was assaulted during a robbery near campus.  

According to a release from the university, the male student was talking in the area of 82 E. Woodruff Avenue when he was approached by a gold sedan with three unknow males inside.  

Police reports say one of the males exited the vehicle and punched the victim before taking his wallet and cell phone.  

The suspect then returned to the vehicle and drove away with the other suspects.  

The student suffered a laceration to the forehead and was taken to the hospital for treatment.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this crime to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545. 

