Suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary at an Ohio State University residence hall on July 12, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a campus public safety alert after an aggravated burglary Tuesday in a residence hall.

According to the safety notice, two suspects tailgated into the Neil Building Hall Complex on the 1500 block of Neil Avenue. The suspects then allegedly entered an unlocked residence hall suite and began taking items.

A student entered the suite and one of the suspects pushed the student while the other flashed a knife, according to the alert.

The two suspects then left the residence hall with the stolen items, traveling south.

No injuries were reported in the burglary.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ohio State University Police Division at 614-292-2121.



Suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary at an Ohio State University residence hall on July 12, 2022.