OSU holding Coffee with a Cop events to connect with university community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University Police are hosting a community event this week to connect with students.

The event takes place after two safety alerts were issued by the university over the last week after three different incidents were reported.

OSU Police officers are taking part in a series of Coffee with a Cop events.

Students can stop by the student union for a free beverage and a chance to discuss campus safety.

OSU Police Officer Tom Shankle said the events are about building trust between the department and the university community.

“We want the students to get to know us and hopefully if something happens where they’re in trouble or they’ve got a question or they’re unsure about something, they can call us if they need help,” he said.

Shankle said the most consistent safety issue the department sees is theft.

The Coffee with a Cop series is running at specific times now through Aug. 27.

