COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The food delivery robots that have operated across the Ohio State University campus since last fall are rolling to a stop.

Grubhub, which operates the robots at OSU, said it was severing ties with Russian company Yandex over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from a Grubhub spokesperson confirmed the change, saying other delivery options are being explored.

“We will be ending our partnership with Yandex,” the statement reads. “We take seriously our commitment to the universities that we partner with – and ultimately the student diners who order from the Grubhub platform – to make food ordering and delivery available on campus. We’re working with our campus partners on alternate service options as we shift away from Yandex over time.”

The robots first appeared on the OSU campus in August 2021.