COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s campus in Columbus is still under a water advisory as a main break Monday continues to cause issues.

OSU Emergency Management said that anyone on the Columbus campus should refrain from using water from faucets and drinking fountains around campus.

A boil advisory issued by the City of Columbus caused non-emergency and elective surgeries and procedures scheduled for Tuesday at the Wexner Medical Center to be postponed.

Monday’s water main break caused late afternoon in-person classes at Ohio State to be canceled. Tuesday classes resumed as normal at 7am.

There is currently no time estimate for the lifting of the advisory by the city of Columbus.