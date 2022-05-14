COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was shot overnight Saturday outside Bullwinkles Night Club near the Ohio State University campus, according to police.

A Buckeye alert was sent at 2:15am that shot were fired at the club located on N. High St.

Columbus Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Roughly 30 minutes after the alert to the shooting, a second Buckeye alert said the suspect was in custody which Columbus Police confirmed.

No further information is known at this time.