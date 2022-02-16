COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is stepping up safety measures yet again after it issued safety alerts to students this week, with the school announcing more cameras are being set up in specific places across the campus.

Students said this is exactly what the university needs to do, saying they’re happy more cameras are going up, specifically near parking garages.

“It’s personally something I don’t really think about on a daily basis, but I don’t think it’s something anyone should have to think about,” said student Kyle Brown.

The Ohio State University is accelerating safety initiatives after crimes were reported Monday at parking garages on campus.

“Sometimes, the parking garages, like, you hear crazy stuff happens there, so cameras are a good idea,” Andrew Hannah said.

The safety alert from Monday stated one person was attacked during a robbery and another person hit by their own vehicle while on the phone to report it missing.

“We are working to accelerate the installation of additional cameras on and off-campus, including in our parking garages — the enhancements we put in place since the start of autumn semester also remain,” OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson said in a video message to the community Tuesday night.

It also detailed community resources and efforts on expanding the campus police force.

In the fall, the university committed $2 million a year to safety over 10 years.

Brown said cameras should be expanded to more places, if possible.

“I think it’s worth that,” he said. “I think there’s no amount of money can be spent to keep students safe. I think it should be an unlimited number and I feel like you should keep pushing to get that number, like I said, the number of crimes, number of students, down to zero.”

Requests for comment from the university have yet to be returned.

Click here to see the full video message.