COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s about to get a lot busier on the Ohio State University campus, with move in officially starting Monday.

Over the next week or so, there will be about 14,000 first- and second-year students moving into residence halls.

Some, however, took advantage of the weekend to start moving in early.

It’s that time of year when parents and their children are around the OSU campus, unloading cars and pushing around full carts into the dormitories.

Two years ago, move in was spread over 12 days instead of two because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, it was cut to six days, and will be six days again this year.

According to the university’s Office of Student Life, that’s because families said they liked it that way.

Students moving in Sunday said they enjoy getting to move in early.

“It was fast, it was way better than last year,” said OSU sophomore Maxwell Fidler. “I went in the middle of move-in week last year and there’s so many people. Everybody is moving around, hard to get these red carts we just brought out here, but coming today is really easy.”

“Took a lot of trips,” said Ash Williams, also a sophomore. “Fourth trip, had to go out and buy some stuff that we forgot, or I was told to bring it and I forgot it.”