COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University student died over spring break.

Henry Meacock, a second-year finance major from Westfield, New Jersey, died last week. The university confirmed his death in a statement, but it did not include his age, cause of death or where he was when he died.

Ohio State is offering support to any student who may need it through the Student Life Counseling and Consultation Service or any employee through the State Employee Assistance Program.