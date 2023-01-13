COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has tapped a Texas-based clinician and health care leader as the Wexner Medical Center’s next chief executive officer.

Dr. John J. Warner will assume the hospital’s chief executive role on April 1, pending his approval by the Board of Trustees, the university announced Friday. Warner, the former CEO and executive vice president for health system affairs at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, will also serve as Ohio State’s executive vice president.

In a statement, University President Kristina M. Johnson thanked the board “for recruiting such an outstanding new Buckeye.”

“With three decades of service, Dr. Warner is uniquely suited to lead the Wexner Medical Center at a time when access to high-quality healthcare is more important than ever and near-daily advancements in technology and research are reshaping the medical landscape,” Johnson said.

Warner will replace the hospital’s former chief executive Dr. Harold Paz, who left the position in September 2021. The position has been vacant since Paz’s departure. Warner’s new responsibilities include leading efforts to advance healthcare delivery, research and teaching at the Wexner Medical Center.

Prior to joining UT’s highly-ranked health system in 2018, Warner was the CEO of UT Southwestern University Hospitals and Clinics, where he played an instrumental role in the creation of the 750-bed William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital. He currently oversees UT Southwestern’s clinical enterprise, which sees more than 100,000 inpatient and 4 million outpatient visits each year. Last year, Warner earned the American Heart Association’s highest volunteer honor, the Gold Heart Award.

“This is an exciting time to be joining such an esteemed and respected academic medical center and university,” Warner said in a statement. “Few institutions have such a bold vision combined with the comprehensive breadth and depth of programs and a strong focus on improving health equity.”

Warner earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University and completed an internal medicine residency training at UT Southwestern. He did his fellowship training in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at Duke University Medical Center and later earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee.