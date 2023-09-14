COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University briefly evacuated one of its laboratories after a reported gas leak Thursday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Just after 10:15 a.m., emergency services responded to the 200 block of West 19th Avenue — where students were evacuated before being let back into Scott Laboratories. No injuries were reported, according to Fire Chief Jeff Geitter.

A university spokesperson said the issue was “determined to be a compressed air line issue,” and that there was no safety concern.