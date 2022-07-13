COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is asking for help identifying two suspects in an aggravated burglary on campus.

OSU police said the suspects entered a campus residence hall Tuesday using a method known as tailgating, where a person enters a doorway after another without using a key or access code.

The two suspects made their way into Neil Building Hall by trailing a student who was going inside. The suspects then pushed the student and flashed a knife, according to a university safety alert.

The two suspects then took off with several items from inside the residence hall.

The university is encouraging students to be aware of these actions.

“I usually look to see how close it is to me, because I feel like that kind of hits close to home,” said student Alyx Oday.

“Not too far away from me, but I don’t know, it’s kind of scary thinking about walking back from the library or school late at night,” said student Lauren Place.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ohio State University Police Division at 614-292-2121.



Suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary at an Ohio State University residence hall on July 12, 2022.