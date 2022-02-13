COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice following an armed robbery Saturday night.

According to the safety notice, the robbery happened in the parking lot of the CVS pharmacy on the 2100 block of North High Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. during a meeting to sell a pair of shoes arranged on the internet.

The victim, an OSU student, agreed to meet someone to sell them the shoes. As the suspect was trying on the shoes, a second suspect came up to the victim and pointed a handgun at them, demanding money.

When the victim said they had no money, the suspect with the gun took the shoes and fled the area, according to OSU. The person trying on the shoes then ran from the area in the same direction as the second suspect.

According to the safety notice, both suspects left the area in the same vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.