COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tens of thousands of students will soon be back and in person for the 2022 Spring semester at the Ohio State University.

There will be new safety requirements for the Buckeyes ahead of the first day of class on Jan. 10.

Senior Deja Russell got tested for COVID-19 on campus Wednesday. She said safety is very much on her mind.

With the semester being her last, there are concerns and challenges Russell already faces as a senior. On top of that, there’s the pandemic.

“A little nervous with the growing COVID cases, but I’m excited to be back on campus especially for my last semester,” Russell said.

The Ohio State University released updated safety measures this week ahead of the first day of class Monday.

“We have re-instituted some of the health and safety protocols that we had in place last year, but we hadn’t needed this [past] fall,” said university spokesman Ben Johnson.

Johnson said masks will be required despite vaccination status and dining hall capacity will be reduced to 40 percent.

All students returning to residence halls will also be tested.

“Testing is focused on congregant housing, so it’s for students in residence halls, for students in Greek houses, and then also, as we have all year, we require testing of anyone who is not vaccinated,” Johnson said.

Weekly testing also applies to those who were given vaccine exemptions in the fall. Students who do test positive before moving back in will have to self-isolate for five days.

The university said the student and staff vaccination rate currently sits at 92.5 percent.

“I feel like we’ve kind of been on hiatus these last couple years, but yeah, I’m just trying to enjoy the experience and look forward to what’s next,” Russell said.

More information and an opportunity to ask questions will take place during OSU’s town hall Jan. 6 at 12:15 p.m.

Click here for the letter regarding safety measures.