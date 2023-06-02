COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University is not under any sort of threat, a university spokesperson said Friday afternoon, after a vendor sent out an “errant” Buckeye Alert to community members.

The alert message that went out via text, online and on social media around 2 p.m. read “Buckeye Alert! Active Attacker reported on/near the OSU Columbus campus. Secure in place: RUN,HIDE,or, as a last resort,FIGHT! (sic) Police responding. More info soon.”

The accidental text alert sent out to Ohio State University students on June 2, 2023. (NBC4 Screenshot)

Seven minutes later, OSU Emergency Management and OSU Police clarified that a vendor accidentally activated the systemwide alert while it was undergoing maintenance.