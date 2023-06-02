COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University is not under any sort of threat, a university spokesperson said Friday afternoon, after a vendor sent out an “errant” Buckeye Alert to community members.
The alert message that went out via text, online and on social media around 2 p.m. read “Buckeye Alert! Active Attacker reported on/near the OSU Columbus campus. Secure in place: RUN,HIDE,or, as a last resort,FIGHT! (sic) Police responding. More info soon.”
Seven minutes later, OSU Emergency Management and OSU Police clarified that a vendor accidentally activated the systemwide alert while it was undergoing maintenance.