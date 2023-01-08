COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new drug – lecanemab – appears to slow the progression of cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients, and was granted accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration Friday.

Dr. Douglas Scharre, with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, was involved in clinical trials for lecanemab (brand name Leqembi), saying the treatment is not a cure, but it appears to slow the rate of cognitive decline in patients.

Scharre is hopeful for what the drug could mean for the future.

Approximately 6 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s, which attacks areas of the brain needed for memory, communication, and regular daily tasks.

Lecanemab is a monoclonal antibody treatment that targets amyloid, the protein associated with Alzheimer’s. The drug is administered through an IV which goes directly to the brain.

“This protein builds up too much, it’s toxic and it starts killing nerve cells and memory cells,” Scharre said. “This drug basically is an infusion. You get it through an IV in your arm and it’s designed to get rid of and take away that toxic amyloid protein.”

During the 18 months of trials, there was concern over side effects like brain swelling.

“We discovered them by doing routine MRI safety scans of their brain and that would be required should individuals that this as an approved drug,” Scharre said. “So we watch very carefully for these things. They are not side effects that can’t be overcome.”

Scharre also noted that five out of close to 900 patients experienced brain swelling as a side effect.

The goal of the treatment is to help Alzheimer’s patients continue to participate in their lives.

“If they’re still able to eat and feed themselves and walk and talk and have conversations and enjoy being with people, that’s not a bad way to be,” Scharre said.

Scharre said the only way the treatment can work is if symptoms are caught early. He encourages anyone who thinks they or someone they know is showing any symptoms of slowing down to get tested immediately.

“It only works in people that have very mild stages of Alzheimer’s, so only if you have mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s dementia does it really show benefits,” he said.

Scharre is hopeful lecanemab will lead to future medical advances to help fight Alzheimer’s.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.