Ohio State University announces vaccination draw winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four grand prize winners were announced this week in The Ohio State University’s Vaccination Prize Drawing.

Case Barton won a pair of season football tickets. Angela Barnes chose to receive a parking pass. Nick Ramser, and Matthew Doyle also received grand prizes, OSU announced in a media release.

The Ohio State University’s Vaccination Prize Drawing is a plan to distribute $50,000 in prizes to students, faculty and staff who have received and reported their COVID-19 vaccination shots. Prizes include gift cards, football season tickets and annual parking permits.

In addition to the grand prizes, two winners won $1,000 gift cards, four won $500 gift cards, eight won $250 gift cards and 20 winners won $100 gift cards this week. These cash prizes will be distributed each week.

Students, faculty and staff can still enter if they haven’t signed up yet. Details about eligibility, terms and conditions are at the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.

Ohio State is funding the program through the university’s strategic cash reserves. No tuition, donor or tax dollars are being used, the media release said.