NBC4 will stream live the Ohio State Board of Trustees meeting at 2 p.m. and a news conference at 3 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A decorated combat veteran and Top Gun graduate will be the next leader of Ohio State University.
Ohio State’s Board of Trustees will unanimously vote Tuesday afternoon to name Walter “Ted” Carter as Ohio State’s 17th president. Currently president of the University of Nebraska System, Carter will assume the role in January, a little less than a year after the university launched its presidential search.
A Rhode Island native, Carter will bring decades of military experience, thousands of hours in flight and years of working in higher education. He also comes with a bouquet of accolades for his military and educational service.
“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of Ohio State, an institution founded upon and well known across the globe for research, teaching and an enduring commitment to service,” Carter said in a news release. “The work being done across Ohio and beyond to shape the future of research and innovation, workforce development, the arts, health care, college affordability and college athletics is remarkable. These are areas of particular passion for me, and I can’t wait to begin my journey as a Buckeye.”
Carter will replace Kristina M. Johnson, who announced her resignation last November and stepped down after May commencement. Johnson and Carter assumed their previous presidencies months apart – Carter in January 2020 and Johnson that August.
Meet ‘Slapshot,’ the military man
Carter’s military experience has been intertwined with his education for decades.
In 1981, he earned a bachelor’s degree in physics and oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy, where he also played ice hockey. He then graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School – colloquially known as Top Gun – and earned further credentials from the Navy Nuclear Power School, the U.S. Air Force Air War College and other military colleges.
As a military pilot, Carter’s callsign was “Slapshot.” During his 38-year Navy career, he served in both combat and the classroom.
Carter logged more than 6,300 flying hours and flew 125 combat missions, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia. He’s collected several awards for his skill and service, including the Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross with combat distinction.
Photos of incoming Ohio State President Ted Carter
Having landed thousands of planes on the decks of Naval ships, Carter holds the national record for aircraft carrier “arrested” landings. Last year, he received the U.S. Naval Academy’s Distinguished Graduate Award, the academy’s most prestigious honor whose honorees include former President Jimmy Carter and former Senator John McCain.
Following combat, Carter was briefly president of the Naval War College in Rhode Island before serving a five-year stint as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. While leading the Naval Academy, the school earned top national rankings for student success and diversity.
By the time he retired from the Navy and the Naval Academy in 2019, Carter achieved the rank of vice admiral, a three-star commissioned officer ranking.
From one Big Ten university to the next
Carter was just two months into his presidency at the University of Nebraska when the COVID-19 pandemic began, requiring him to navigate the closure of the system’s four universities across the state. With a focus on affordability and access, Carter launched the Nebraska Promise, which guarantees free tuition for low- and middle-income students, and froze tuition for two years.
Like Ohio State, the University of Nebraska is a distinguished research university, and Carter has bolstered its reputation for quality and innovative research. The Department of Defense awarded the University of Nebraska a $92 million federal research contract, making the university one of 14 conducting “exclusive” research for the department.
Ohio State’s announcement comes days after the University of Nebraska approved Carter’s contract extension through 2027. As part of that contract, Carter was promised a $30,000 raise – to a base salary of $962,638 – and a 11.5% deferred compensation package.
Until Carter assumes the presidency in January, the role will be temporarily filled by Peter Mohler, executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge at Ohio State, the board announced Tuesday.