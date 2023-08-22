NBC4 will stream live the Ohio State Board of Trustees meeting at 2 p.m. and a news conference at 3 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A decorated combat veteran and Top Gun graduate will be the next leader of Ohio State University.

Ohio State’s Board of Trustees will unanimously vote Tuesday afternoon to name Walter “Ted” Carter as Ohio State’s 17th president. Currently president of the University of Nebraska System, Carter will assume the role in January, a little less than a year after the university launched its presidential search.

A Rhode Island native, Carter will bring decades of military experience, thousands of hours in flight and years of working in higher education. He also comes with a bouquet of accolades for his military and educational service.

Walter “Ted” and Lynda Carter. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State University)

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of Ohio State, an institution founded upon and well known across the globe for research, teaching and an enduring commitment to service,” Carter said in a news release. “The work being done across Ohio and beyond to shape the future of research and innovation, workforce development, the arts, health care, college affordability and college athletics is remarkable. These are areas of particular passion for me, and I can’t wait to begin my journey as a Buckeye.”

Carter will replace Kristina M. Johnson, who announced her resignation last November and stepped down after May commencement. Johnson and Carter assumed their previous presidencies months apart – Carter in January 2020 and Johnson that August.

Meet ‘Slapshot,’ the military man

Carter’s military experience has been intertwined with his education for decades.

In 1981, he earned a bachelor’s degree in physics and oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy, where he also played ice hockey. He then graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School – colloquially known as Top Gun – and earned further credentials from the Navy Nuclear Power School, the U.S. Air Force Air War College and other military colleges.

As a military pilot, Carter’s callsign was “Slapshot.” During his 38-year Navy career, he served in both combat and the classroom.

Carter logged more than 6,300 flying hours and flew 125 combat missions, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia. He’s collected several awards for his skill and service, including the Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross with combat distinction.

Photos of incoming Ohio State President Ted Carter

FILE – In this file photo made Monday, July 4, 2016, Vice Admiral Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, stands before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, in Washington. The career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy was chosen Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, as the top candidate to become the next president of the University of Nebraska. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Barack Obama shakes hands with United States Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2016, during a ceremony to present the Navy football team with the 2015 Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump, left, walks with Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter, right, across the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Vice Admiral and former Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, smiles during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The career military man was chosen Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, as the top candidate to become the next president of the University of Nebraska. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

University of Nebraska priority candidate for President, Walter “Ted” Carter, and his wife Lynda, visit the sidelines before an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and Indiana in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

University of Nebraska priority candidate for President, Walter “Ted” Carter, and his wife Lynda, are introduced during a break in an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and Indiaba, in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, listens to University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, during a news conference with State business and education leaders in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, March 13, 2020. Nebraska state officials have now confirmed 13 cases of the new coronavirus and developed a plan to order school closures for six to eight weeks if the outbreak worsens. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

University of Nebraska president Ted Carter stands on the sidelines as the team plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

University of Nebraska president Ted Carter stands on the sidelines as the Nebraska plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Back row from left, University of Nebraska president Ted Carter, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, Julie Rhule, new Nebraska NCAA college football coach Matt Rhule and University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green pose for photos along with Rhule’s children, front from left, Leona, 7, Vivienne, 9, and Bryant, 18, following an introductory press conference, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Vice Adm. Walter Ted Carter, the superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, talks about Midshipman Justin Zemser during a news conference on Thursday, May 14, 2015. Standing in back are from left, Naval Academy Rabbi Josh Sherwin and Midshipman Brandon Teel. Zemser, on a break from the U.S. Naval Academy was among those killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed Tuesday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Vice Adm. Ted Carter, the new superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, talks to reporters on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014 in his office in Annapolis, Md. Carter said he wants to focus on continuing efforts to build a cybersecurity center on campus, ensuring students get a strong foundation in leadership and ethics and maintaining and even boosting study abroad opportunities. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Having landed thousands of planes on the decks of Naval ships, Carter holds the national record for aircraft carrier “arrested” landings. Last year, he received the U.S. Naval Academy’s Distinguished Graduate Award, the academy’s most prestigious honor whose honorees include former President Jimmy Carter and former Senator John McCain.

Following combat, Carter was briefly president of the Naval War College in Rhode Island before serving a five-year stint as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. While leading the Naval Academy, the school earned top national rankings for student success and diversity.

By the time he retired from the Navy and the Naval Academy in 2019, Carter achieved the rank of vice admiral, a three-star commissioned officer ranking.

From one Big Ten university to the next

Carter was just two months into his presidency at the University of Nebraska when the COVID-19 pandemic began, requiring him to navigate the closure of the system’s four universities across the state. With a focus on affordability and access, Carter launched the Nebraska Promise, which guarantees free tuition for low- and middle-income students, and froze tuition for two years.

Like Ohio State, the University of Nebraska is a distinguished research university, and Carter has bolstered its reputation for quality and innovative research. The Department of Defense awarded the University of Nebraska a $92 million federal research contract, making the university one of 14 conducting “exclusive” research for the department.

Ohio State’s announcement comes days after the University of Nebraska approved Carter’s contract extension through 2027. As part of that contract, Carter was promised a $30,000 raise – to a base salary of $962,638 – and a 11.5% deferred compensation package.

Until Carter assumes the presidency in January, the role will be temporarily filled by Peter Mohler, executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge at Ohio State, the board announced Tuesday.