COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University will be upgrading parking garages on campus this week with new safety devices.

OSU President Kristina Johnson said on Tuesday that Ohio Union garages will be getting new surveillance cameras and license plate reader cameras installed by the end of the week.

“We continue to closely monitor crime on and around campus and have increased police and security patrols on campus and in parking lots and garages,” Johnson said in the announcement video. “The university and City of Columbus are in regular communication about crime and crime trends.”

The university reported that 30 license plate reader cameras are already installed in the University District.

This is part of 60 expected for a new pilot program in the area with work from both Ohio State and the City of Columbus.