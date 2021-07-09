Ohio State to give away $50K in prizes as vaccine incentive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university announced Friday that it’s giving away $50,000 in prizes throughout August to returning students, faculty, and staff who have received their shots.

About 100 people will become winners, according to officials, receiving gift cards from $100 to $1,000, a pair of season football tickets, and annual parking permits.

“We are planning for a robust reactivation of our campuses this fall, and a high vaccination rate will enable the kind of in-person activities that make the Ohio State experience special,” said President Kristina M. Johnson. “These vaccines are safe, free and effective, and we hope every Buckeye will take advantage of the opportunity to protect themselves.”

Funding for the program is coming from the university’s strategic cash reserves, according to a statement.

The university says about 65-percent of those returning to campus have been vaccinated. To be eligible for the prizes, individuals must have completed their vaccinations and shared their status with the university.

Vaccinated students can record their status through My BuckMD.

Employees can report their vaccination status through a form posted online

Additional information will be posted on the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.