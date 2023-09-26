COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University Office of Student Life hosted its sixth annual #BeKind food packing project Tuesday, a chance for students, alumni, and anyone else interested to volunteer for a good cause.

More than 600 volunteers came out with one goal in mind – to make 200,000 meals in two hours.

They were fired up to do it.

“We are so excited to be here just to spread a little bit of kindness to a bunch of Ohioans,” said

OSU Student Body President Bobby McAlpine.

For those two hours, volunteers worked like a well-oiled machine, making bags of rice and beans. After they were packed into bags, they were put into cardboard boxes that will be shipped out later this week.

The program has already given away more than 1.5 million meals.

“It’s so heartwarming,” Melissa Shivers, the senior vice president for OSU Student Life, said. “Honestly, it’s amazing that people dedicate their time and build this date into their calendar every year to come and make a difference and to make Ohio better.”

Making an impact – one meal at a time.

“Being kind to others gives you a little serotonin boost and it makes you feel good about yourself,” Madison Mason, the OSU Student Vice President, said. “You know, if we’re able to get back as much food as we were able to in the past and even more this year, like I said, it’s a win.”

Organizers say the meals will be delivered on Thursday. They are working with local nonprofit organizations to get them to those in need.