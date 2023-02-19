COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Students at Ohio State University held a candlelight vigil Sunday honoring those killed and wounded in last week’s mass shooting at Michigan State University.

At the Oval on the university’s campus, hundreds of students and faculty gathered to remember the three students who died in the Feb. 13 shooting.

Calls of action rang out across the university during the vigil, coming from the students who organized the event.

“It could happen here at any moment, and we need laws, legislation in place that will prevent it because, currently, what’s stopping it from happening right now,” said Eli Young, an Ohio State student member of Students Demand Action.

Local activists such as Dion Green, who lived through the Dayton Mass Shooting, were in attendance — supporting these students’ messages.

“It’s the survivors like us, across the country, that has to continue showing up, stepping up, where the change needs to just happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ohio State faculty members like professor Lisa Voigt also spoke on the shooting, describing the moment when she reached out to her friends and fellow professors at Michigan State.

“And when I heard from her, that it was her friend and colleague’s classroom where it happened, I was shocked,” Voigt, who is also a member of Moms Demand Action, said. “But I shouldn’t be shocked because it can happen to any of us.”

As an educator, she said nothing is more important to her than the safety of her students, which is why she was encouraged to see so many students attend Sunday’s vigil.

“I was so moved, and I can’t even tell you how grateful they’re going to be at Michigan State, to hear about this,” Voigt said.

Students Demand Action, a gun law advocacy group started nationally after the Parkland school shooting in 2018, is set to hold an advocacy day at the Ohio Statehouse March 22 to push for stricter gun reform.