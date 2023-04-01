COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It may feel like football season just ended but the grind doesn’t stop for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Saturday was Ohio State’s annual Student Appreciation Day, where the football players offered their peers an up-close look at practice.

OSU students lined up outside the Woody Hayes Center, where they could get some free wings from Roosters and pictures and autographs from their favorite football players.

Many of those who attended are die-hard fans, excited to get to see a day in the life of an OSU football player.

“When we’re in the Shoe, we don’t really get to talk and hang with them, but here, we’re kind of up close and personal,” said student Bobby Fell. “Yeah, it’s cool.”

“The culture of football is amazing. That’s why we’re here,” said students Jack Murphy and Scott Gruber. “It’s pretty cool to see all the kids who were out here today. Like it was gross weather outside, but there was still a line around the block, so it’s cool to be a part of that at a school like this.”

After practice finished, the players held a meet-and-greet with those in attendance. It marked the eighth Student Appreciation Day at Ohio State.