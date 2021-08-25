Ohio State student robbed at gunpoint

Ohio State University

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University student walking with friends in the early hours of Thursday morning was robbed of his cell phone at gun point.

The student was walking with friends in the area of Indianola Avenue and Woodruff Avenue at 2:08 a.m. when two people came up to them. One pointed a gun.

The student handed over his cell phone, turned around and ran. The thieves also ran away.

This comes after two robberies on campus, including one in the early hours of Monday morning and another on Monday evening.

In the Monday evening robbery, police arrested and charged 20-year-old a man with aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus house listings jumped 20 percent in July, but sales lagged

Ohio State University student begins school year with eye, heart on Haiti home

Whitehall honors fallen police officer on 20th anniversary of his death

Addict finds help he needs at Columbus walk-in treatment clinic

Columbus City Schools to close 20 schools due to heat this week

Local Paralympian looks to defend gold medal

More Local News