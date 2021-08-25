Ohio State student robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University student walking with friends in the early hours of Thursday morning was robbed of his cell phone at gun point.

The student was walking with friends in the area of Indianola Avenue and Woodruff Avenue at 2:08 a.m. when two people came up to them. One pointed a gun.

The student handed over his cell phone, turned around and ran. The thieves also ran away.

This comes after two robberies on campus, including one in the early hours of Monday morning and another on Monday evening.

In the Monday evening robbery, police arrested and charged 20-year-old a man with aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.