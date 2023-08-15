COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Get ready for a sea of scarlet and gray because students are coming back to Ohio State University’s campus.

Wednesday is the first day of the four-day move-in process at university residence halls, with more than 14,000 students moving into the campus’ 42 residence halls.

Residence hall staff said they have been preparing for this day for a long time.

“We are very excited to welcome our students on campus and into our halls,” residence hall director Michaela Pullen-Kellogg said.

She said several hundred upperclassmen and hall staff will be around for help and support.

“It is a big adjustment for students so we want to be a front-facing image to them, so we are there to answer questions, help of issues if they come up,” Pullen-Kellogg said.

The university also has a program called the OWLS or the Ohio State Welcome Leaders. Officials said they will be there to help during the move-in process as well.

There will be red carts stationed around the dorms. Pullen-Kellogg said students can use as many as they want but always return them where they found them.

“As you can use them and bring it back down to our lobbies, it helps the whole process keep moving,” Pullen-Kellogg said.

Dave Isaacs with the OSU Office of Student Life said families can park directly in front of the dorms while they unload. However, they cannot stay parked there for long.

“We also encourage, when they get their stuff out of the car, somebody gets it moved over to a parking lot so the next car can come through,” Isaacs said.

Isaacs said move-in times will happen in 30-minute increments, encouraging families to prepare for some traffic before getting to campus.

“Although we will not be closing any roads on campus. It is always smart to check something like the OhGo app from the Ohio Department of Transportation to see what road projects may be going on somewhere between your house and when you get to campus,” Isaacs said.

Most importantly, he said to enjoy the process because OSU has this handled.

“I think the biggest thing for families is to understand what everybody is going through,” Isaacs said. “For students, they were excited, they’re nervous. Maybe it’s their first college experience with parents as their baby going off to college. Everybody’s anxiety is high. Take a deep breath. Relax, it’s going to be OK.”

Move-in starts Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and continues until Saturday night.