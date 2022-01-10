COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tens of thousands of Ohio State University students are back on campus in Columbus Monday for the first day of the spring semester and in-person classes.

However, some professors said in-person learning isn’t the best idea right now, with COVID-19 cases spiking across the state and the country.

While those professors said they love being in the classroom in front of students, now is not the right time for it.

Moritz College of Law professor Guy Rub pointed to the high number of COVID-19 cases across the state and the situation at hospitals as reasons for switching to remote learning at least for a while.

One of his colleagues at the law school tweeted saying OSU having in-person classes this week doesn’t feel safe, supportive, or understanding.

Rub said he’s grateful for all of the steps the school has taken, but added Ohio State should be remote for a couple of weeks, like other universities, then return to in-person learning.

“If someone needs to be in the lab, the lab will be in-person, while if someone needs to hear a lecture, the lecture can be on Zoom,” he said. “I think that would make more sense versus one size fits all, which does not fit all.”

An Ohio State University spokesperson pointed out 92.5 percent of the university community is vaccinated against the virus and said, in part, “We are monitoring closely and will adjust our health and safety protocols if needed based on the latest scientific data and public health guidance.”

The spokesman also pointed out that the decisions on in-person or remote learning are made working with the university senate, which includes faculty, staff, and students.

Additionally, Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson will be teaching this semester, returning to the classroom this week.