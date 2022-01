COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State campus police are investigating a stabbing that occurred overnight at the Ohio Union South garage.

A Buckeye Alert was sent at 2:17 a.m. on Saturday with a report on a “serious assault, possibly involving a weapon.”

A second update was issued at 4:07 a.m. confirming the assault as a stabbing and that the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is not affiliated with Ohio State.

No further information is known at this time.