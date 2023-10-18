COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State is getting ready to kick off its annual Blood Battle against the University of Michigan for its 42nd year.

Starting Oct. 25, series of blood drives will be held across the Ohio State campus area, with the final drive on Nov. 22, three days prior to The Game in Ann Arbor.

The blood drives will kick off at the Great Hall Meeting Room inside The Ohio Union. The mission of the battle is to help save lives and beat the team up north.

All blood donated will stay local by helping patients at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The donations will also benefit patients with cancer, who need a transplant surgery or those involved in traumatic accidents. All donors will receive a t-shirt, a Roosters gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win Ohio State football tickets.

The appointments are through Versiti from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted. Ohio State is the defending champion after beating Michigan in the Blood Battle in 2022.

For additional information and to make an appointment, click here.